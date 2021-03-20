Circles RVA hosting RVA Women Making History virtual panel discussion

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Circles RVA will be hosting a virtual panel discussion with three local women who are making history in Richmond.
The women will be sharing their experiences, insights, as well as encouragement for others.
The panelists will include:
- Tanya Gonzalez, Executive Director of The Sacred Heart Center
- Kimberley L. Martin, Founder & CEO of The KLM Foundation
- Judge Angela Roberts, Judge (Retired) Richmond Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court
The virtual panel will take place on March 30 at 6:30 p.m.
Click here for the virtual zoom link. The Meeting ID i: 884 2379 3856. The Passcode is: 0330.
