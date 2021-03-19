Woman dead, man arrested in Petersburg shooting, police say

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a woman is dead and a man has been arrested after a shooting that occurred in Petersburg.
On March 19 at approximately 2:05 a.m., police responded to the 500 block of South Street for the report of a person shot.
After arriving on the scene, officers located Erica Eldridge, 31, of Petersburg, in the parking lot of an apartment complex deceased.
Kevin Craig, 45, of Petersburg was taken into custody without incident and has been charged with first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and discharging a firearm, police say.
Craig is being held without bond pending a court appearance.
