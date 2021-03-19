VDH investigating how people not eligible yet for COVID-19 vaccine got invited to VSU clinic

CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health is working to determine how people not yet eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine got invited to the Community Vaccination Clinic at Virginia State University.
On Wednesday, the Chesterfield County Health District - which includes Chesterfield, Powhatan and Colonial Heights - officially opened up vaccination eligibility to all individuals in Phase 1b. That same evening, invitations for vaccinations at the Virginia State University clinic were sent out to groups in Phase 1c, which the CHD has not officially moved into yet.
The new mass vaccination clinic at VSU opened on March 17 to those pre-registered for the vaccine in the Chesterfield and Crater health districts.
Health officials said they are working to fill 3,000 appointments per day at the Community Vaccination Clinic and have hopes to increase that number to 6,000.
Health officials released the following statement regarding the invitations going out to those not eligible yet:
“The Virginia Department of Health is working diligently to fill 3,000 appointments per day at the Community Vaccination Clinic (CVC) that opened Wednesday at Virginia State University. We continue to invite those in the immediate area who were pre-registered and eligible under phases 1a and 1b, and are working to determine how additional pre-registered individuals were included in initial invitations for the CVC. Supply is increasing dramatically, and we expect to reach all eligible Virginians in Phase 1b and 1c by mid-April.”
