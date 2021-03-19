VDH investigating how people not eligible yet for COVID-19 vaccine got invited to VSU clinic

“The Virginia Department of Health is working diligently to fill 3,000 appointments per day at the Community Vaccination Clinic (CVC) that opened Wednesday at Virginia State University. We continue to invite those in the immediate area who were pre-registered and eligible under phases 1a and 1b, and are working to determine how additional pre-registered individuals were included in initial invitations for the CVC. Supply is increasing dramatically, and we expect to reach all eligible Virginians in Phase 1b and 1c by mid-April.”