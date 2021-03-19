Two Richmond women killed in Prince William County crash

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two Richmond women were killed in a four-vehicle crash in Prince William County, says Virginia State Police.
At 4:33 p.m., a state trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a 2008 Dodge Avenger traveling north on Interstate 95 that was going 80 miles per hour in a 60 mile per hour zone.
According to police, the Dodge refused to stop and a pursuit was initiated. Due to heavy northbound traffic, the trooper ended the pursuit, with the Dodge speeding away headed north driving on the left shoulder.
State police positioned themselves further north ahead of the Dodge and noticed the Dodge gaining speed.
With traffic being lighter, the trooper attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the Dodge refused to stop and accelerated north on I-95, police say. A pursuit was once again initiated.
The Dodge exited I-95 for the Express Lanes, breaking through three of the lighted Express Lanes gates at the entry as it headed north into the lanes that were switched for southbound traffic only. The trooper did not follow the Dodge into the Express Lanes.
Inside the Express Lanes at the 155 mile-marker, the Dodge struck a 2020 Ford Ranger pickup truck head-on.
The head-on collision caused the Ford to run off the side of the Express Lanes and over the guardrail.
Meanwhile, a 2016 Hyundai Tucson and a 2021 Volkswagen Atlas collided with the Dodge, causing the Dodge to catch fire.
The driver of the Dodge, Stephanie T. Morton, 46, died at the scene of the crash. It is unknown if Morton was wearing a seatbelt. The passenger Tia O. Porter, 26, of Richmond was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. Porter died at the scene of the crash.
Kenneth E. Crosby Jr., 61, of Dumfries was the driver of the Ford. Crosby died at the scene of the crash and was wearing a seatbelt.
The driver of the Hyundai, a 23-year-old woman from Seneca, South Carolina, suffered minor injuries and was transported to the hospital. She was wearing her seatbelt.
The driver and passengers of the Volkswagen, a 37-year-old man from Stafford and two juveniles, were treated at the scene for minor injuries. All were wearing seatbelts.
The investigation is ongoing.
