Tokyo Olympics ready to announce ban on fans from abroad

A man and a woman stand with a backdrop of the Olympic rings floating in the water in the Odaiba section Thursday, March 18, 2021, in Tokyo. Tokyo Olympics creative director Hiroshi Sasaki is resigning after making demeaning comments about Naomi Watanabe, a well-known female celebrity. Sasaki who was in charge of the opening and closing ceremonies for the Olympics, told planning staff members last year that Watanabe could perform in the ceremony as an “Olympig.” (Source: Eugene Hoshiko)