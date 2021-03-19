Stafford County Sheriff’s Office arrests 23-year-old man on child pornography charges

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office says a 23-year-old man has been arrested on child pornography charges.
Last year detectives launched an investigation into Michael Byers, 23, who was suspected of uploading child pornography to digital messaging services and allegedly uploaded photos of children during conversations with undercover law enforcement agents.
Detectives described Byers’ conversations as ‘explicit in nature’ and later determined some of the photos he shared were taken in the homes of customers while he was working for a local cable company.
On March 16, investigators executed a search warrant at Byers’ home in Fredericksburg. Investigators say they located and seized pornographic images and video depictions of young children.
After warrants were obtained for his arrest, Byers turned himself in and was charged with ten counts of possession of child pornography, the sheriff’s office says.
Byers is being held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending.
