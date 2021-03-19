RPD searches for three suspects in armed robbery of 7-Eleven

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department is searching for three people suspected of an armed robbery at 7-Eleven.
Around 3:47 a.m. on March 19, three suspects went into the 7-Eleven in the 2500 block of Broad Rock Boulevard and demanded money.
They got away with an undisclosed amount of money and left the store.
Police said two of the suspect had a firearm.
RPD described the three suspects as follows:
- Suspect 1: Last seen wearing black neck gaiter, blue shirt, black jacket, dark blue jeans, and white/blue shoes.
- Suspect 2: Last seen wearing a light blue medical mask, black hoodie, dark jeans, and white shoes.
- Suspect 3: Last seen wearing a light blue mask, black hoodie, blue jeans, and white shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call Second Precinct Detective J. Arze at (804) 646-8185 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
