Police: Two suspects arrested in fatal gas station shooting of 19-year-old

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - According to police, two suspects have been arrested in the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old at a gas station.
The shooting happened on March 12 at the Exxon Gas Station in the 9900 block of Chester Road.
After arriving on the scene, police discovered Demaj Montae Felder, 19, from Chesterfield, shot inside a vehicle. He was transported to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.
On March 13, police arrested Cameron X. Harper, 18, of Prince George, and was charged with second-degree murder in relation to the shooting, police say.
Warrants were obtained for a second suspect on March 15.
On March 18, Tyvontae Thorpe, 18, was located, arrested and charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, police say.
Police are continuing to investigate the incident.
Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
