Police seek to identify man accused of stealing pre-paid card from store

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police are trying to identify the man accused of stealing a pre-paid credit card from a store.
On Jan. 20, police said the suspect asked the clerk at a Family Dollar in Colonial Heights to load a large amount of money onto a Chime card.
Once the money was loaded, officials said the suspect left without paying.
The suspect was wearing a dark-colored jacket with white stripes on the sleeves.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
