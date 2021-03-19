Police seek to identify man accused of stealing pre-paid card from store

Police seek to identify man accused of stealing pre-paid card from store
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660. (Source: Crime Solvers)
By NBC12 Newsroom | March 19, 2021 at 4:36 PM EDT - Updated March 19 at 4:36 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police are trying to identify the man accused of stealing a pre-paid credit card from a store.

On Jan. 20, police said the suspect asked the clerk at a Family Dollar in Colonial Heights to load a large amount of money onto a Chime card.

Once the money was loaded, officials said the suspect left without paying.

The suspect was wearing a dark-colored jacket with white stripes on the sleeves.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.