Police search for man suspected of robbing dog daycare

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Police are searching for a man suspected of robbing a dog daycare in Henrico County.
Police were called on March 3 around 7:39 p.m. for the report of a robbery at a dog daycare in the 4900 block of West Marshall Street.
Officers said the suspect stole money and a vehicle that belongs to an employee.
Pictured above are photos of the suspect during and after the robbery. Police said the suspect changed clothes after the robbery.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.