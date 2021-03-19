News to Know for March 19: New COVID-19 vaccine location; U.S. to hit 100 million doses; Morning rain changing to snow

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a quick look at our headlines before you start your day!
Cold and windy. Rain changing to snow this morning. Light accumulation possibe.
Rain/snow ends around midday with a sunny, windy, and cold afternoon.
Highs in the low to mid 40s.
Crews responded to a two-alarm structure fire in Chesterfield. One person has been displaced.
A passerby made a 911 after seeing flames coming from a home in the 21000 block of Chesterfield Avenue.
According to the responding units, the fire started on the second floor. No injuries were reported.
Crews are still on the scene investigating the cause of the fire.
Celebration Church on Richmond’s southside will be the newest location to get a COVID-19 vaccine shot.
Starting next week, the appointment-only clinic will be held one day a week for now and has a capacity for up to 1,000 shots per day.
Another vaccine clinic is set to open at the end of this month.
While an exact location isn’t being revealed just yet, we do know it will be in Eastern Henrico and in the Varina area.
The 100 million dose goal was first announced on Dec. 8, days before the U.S. had even one authorized vaccine for COVID-19, let alone the three that have now received an emergency authorization. Still, it was generally seen within reach, if optimistic.
By the time Biden was inaugurated on Jan. 20, the U.S. had already administered 20 million shots at a rate of about 1 million per day, bringing complaints at the time that Biden’s goal was not ambitious enough. He quickly revised it upward to 150 million doses in his first 100 days.
Vaccination trend lines pointed to Biden breaking the 100 million mark on Thursday, with the numbers likely to be confirmed by the CDC as soon as Friday.
As the Commonwealth expands its vaccine eligibility to those in group 1c, Thursday the Children Hospital of Richmond at VCU (CHoR) offered the Pfizer-Biotech vaccines to its pediatric patients with underlying conditions and up to two caregivers for the first time.
This was the first in a series of vaccination clinics scheduled to ensure that families who need it receive equitable protection. About 60 people - 30 patients and 30 caregivers - received their first dose, but Crawley says they could have vaccinated three times as many people.
The next clinic will be held by appointment only on Saturday, March 27 at the Children’s Pavilion. CHoR is contacting families of current patients who qualify for this clinic, where it plans to administer more than 850 additional vaccines.
Recipients will be scheduled to receive their second dose at a subsequent clinic next month.
People who are homeless, incarcerated, or have income low enough that they haven’t filed a tax return – you qualify for a stimulus check. There may be additional steps you need to take to get that money, though.
The easiest way to get your funds is to file a tax return for 2020. If you qualify but have not filed, there are plenty of resources in the Charlottesville area to help. PACEM is helping their guests get access through filing a return.
The IRS is no longer sending out the first two waves of checks, but if you were eligible there is a remaining benefit: you can claim a Recovery Rebate Tax Credit when filing your 2020 taxes.
The deadline to file taxes is now May 17 after the IRS extended it for all filers. Anyone can file for an additional extension if they need more time. All tax filing can be done for free on the IRS website.
Thursday, President Biden directed that flags be flown at half-staff through sunset Monday in honor of the dead.
The White House said Biden and Harris will meet Friday with Asian American state legislators and other community leaders about racist rhetoric and actions against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders.
Biden also will visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention main campus in Atlanta.
Four Prince George County Schools were given several gallons of hand sanitizer from Cintas Corporation, a national workplace and safety supplies provider.
L.L. Beazley Elementary, South Elementary, William A. Walton Elementary and Prince George High School were each given 12 gallons of hand sanitizer.
The donations were delivered by Cintas First Aid and Safety’s Justin Pines, who said the donations were a way to give back to the school division where his aunt has taught for more than 30 years and support the campus while they learn in-person.
