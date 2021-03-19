Man faces multiple drug, firearm charges after police execute search warrant

PRINCE GEORGE Co., Va. (WWBT) - A Prince George County man is facing multiple drug and firearm charges after police executed a search warrant.
On March 19, Prince George, Chesterfield and Virginia State Police executed a search warrant in the 3000 block of Madison Street through a joint investigation.
Police seized the following items during the search:
- Suspected fentanyl
- Suspected heroin
- Suspected crack cocaine
- Suspected methamphetamine
- Marijuana
- Pills
- $43,000 cash
- Five firearms
At the scene, police arrested 22-year-old Domonique Mason of Prince George County.
Mason is charged with three counts of felony possession with intent to distribute, two counts of felony child endangerment and three counts of possession of a firearm and a controlled substance.
He is being held at Riverside Regional Jail.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at (804) 733-2773 or Crime Solvers at 804-733-2777.
