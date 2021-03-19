Henrico Schools to host virtual listening sessions

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County Public Schools will host three virtual listening sessions on various topics for people to voice their thoughts on.
The sessions will focus on the division’s cornerstones and one or more of its strategic goals.
All school board members are expected to attend the sessions that take place from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Here is the schedule below:
March 24
Topic: Equity and Opportunity
How can we:
- Foster an inclusive, safe and supportive climate for all stakeholders?
- Leverage HCPS’ strength of diversity and lead dialogue to ensure equity and access for all?
April 27
Topic: Relationships
How can we:
- Cultivate and maintain meaningful, collaborative partnerships to enrich the student experience and provide relevant learning opportunities?
May 25
Topic: Academic Growth
How can we:
- Achieve academic excellence by transforming teaching and learning to provide engaging learner-centered experiences for all students?
You can join the listening sessions, HERE.
