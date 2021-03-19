Henrico police ask for public’s help to identify suspect in 2 burglaries

By NBC12 Newsroom | March 19, 2021 at 7:25 PM EDT - Updated March 19 at 7:25 PM

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect in two burglaries.

Police said two separate businesses were burglarized after hours early in the morning of March 14.

The first incident happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 5000 block of Cabela Drive and the second happened about two hours later in the 6000 block of West Broad Street.

Police said the suspect is a man, wearing all dark clothing and gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to call Henrico Police Detective Hazelwood at 804-501-7395 or call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

