Friday Forecast: Windy and COLD. Morning rain changes to snow.

FRIDAY: Cold and windy. Rain changing to snow this morning. Light accumulation possibe. Rain/snow ends around midday with a sunny, windy, and cold afternoon. highs in the low to mid 40s (Rain/snow chance 100%).
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and cool for late March. Lows in the upper 20s, highs mid 50s.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in near 30, high upper 50s.
MONDAY. Partly sunny. Lows in the lower to mid 30s, highs near 60.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Lows lower 40s, highs lower 60s. Increasing clouds with showers possible late.
WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny, slight chance of showers. . Lows lower 40s, highs mid 60s.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Showers possible, especially late in the day. Lows upper 40s, highs near 70. (Rain Chance 30%).
