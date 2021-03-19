Forecast: Sunny & dry weekend ahead

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A sunny but slightly cool weekend ahead!
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and cool for late March. Lows in the upper 20s, highs mid 50s.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in near 30, high upper 50s.
MONDAY. Partly sunny. Lows in the lower to mid 30s, highs in the low 60s.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Lows lower 40s, highs lower 60s. Increasing clouds with showers possible late. (PM Rain Chance 30%)
WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny, slight chance of morning showers. Lows lower 40s, highs mid 60s. (AM Rain chance: 20%)
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Showers possible, especially late in the day. Lows upper 40s, highs near 70. (Rain Chance 50%).
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Showers and storms could continue through the morning & afternoon. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 60%)
