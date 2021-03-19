Crews respond to two-alarm fire in Chesterfield | One person displaced

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Crews responded to a two-alarm structure fire in Chesterfield. One person has been displaced.
A passerby made a 911 after seeing flames coming from a home in the 21000 block of Chesterfield Avenue.
Multiple units from Chesterfield and Colonial Heights arrived at the scene within two minutes.
According to the responding units, the fire started on the second floor.
No injuries were reported.
Crews are still on the scene investigating the cause of the fire.
