Businesses in downtown Richmond are doing much better than they were one year ago, despite pandemic.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond is rebounding from the pandemic. Just ask Lester Johnson, the owner of Mama J’s, downtown. He says March 2021 is was much better than March 2020.
“Downtown as far as people traffic and stuff just kind of disappeared. The lunch crowd was definitely not what it used to be. Even the dinner crowd,” Johnson said.
One year later, restaurant sales are on the increase, according to Johnson, especially in recent weeks.
“Spending money on office space and things of that nature, some of that stuff is never coming back. So as far as businesses are concerned we’re going to have to make adjustments as well,” Johnson said.
Those adjustments and future were the topics of Venture Richmond’s Annual Community Update online talk about downtown and the pandemic.
The downtown area holds 53% of all citywide jobs. That’s more than 77,000 jobs. Remember, most downtown offices were cleared out when COVID-19 struck.
“Successful and competitive regions are defined by their downtowns. Successful and competitive regions have to have a strong, dynamic downtown,” Lucy Meade, Venture Richmond said.
It’s estimated that only between 20% and 45% of those workers are back in the office today, and only on a limited basis. But 42% of the city’s population growth, over two decades, now lives downtown.
“Even for that part of the office worker that did not come back downtown just yet, there has been a stable customer base that existed in downtown,” David Downey, President & CEO International Downtown said.
Venture Richmond also released the results of a recent study on downtown Richmond and its importance to the region saying the future is not binary. There will be an evolution of people working from home, the office but also places like parks and coffee shops.
Richmond is considered an established downtown, keeping company with cities like Seattle and Baltimore.
