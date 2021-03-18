Woman dies, another seriously injured in Prince George head-on crash

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WWBT) - A woman has died and another woman has been seriously injured in a head-on crash that occurred in Prince George County.
On March 18 at approximately 6:54 a.m., Prince George police responded to a crash in the 10300 block of Prince George Drive (State Route 156).
Once officers arrived on the scene, they learned that a black, Kia, four-door sedan was traveling northbound on Prince George Drive and was struck head-on by a tan Ford SUV traveling southbound.
The Ford SUV lost control and crossed the centerline striking the front of the Kia sedan.
The driver of the Ford SUV, Markisha Jackson, 20, of Prince George, sustained life-threatening injuries. Jackson was transported to Southside Regional Hospital.
The driver of the Kia sedan, Jade Hayes, 25, of Newport News, suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to VCU Medical where she later died. Hayes was wearing a seatbelt.
According to the investigation, road and weather conditions may have contributed to the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.
Anyone that witnessed this incident, or anyone with information related to the crash, is encouraged to contact the Prince George Police Department at (804) 733-2773.
