VSP: Chesterfield man arrested after driving off during traffic stop

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police say a Chesterfield man has been arrested after fleeing a traffic stop.
At approximately 8:42 p.m. on March 17, police conducted a traffic stop on Willis Road near I-95 after the driver, identified as Terrence L. Artis, 29, disregarded a red light, police say. Artis had pulled over.
As the trooper approached the vehicle for the second time and spoke with Artis, he fled and headed north on I-95.
The chase lasted five minutes.
Artis stopped after officers positioned their vehicles around his vehicle to prevent escape.
Police say Artis was charged with felony eluding.
