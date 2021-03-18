Suspect sought in Museum District hit-and-run, police say

Pedestrian was transported to hospital

By Adrianna Hargrove | March 18, 2021 at 9:47 AM EDT - Updated March 18 at 9:47 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a suspect is being sought in a hit-and-run that took place in the Museum District.

At approximately 7:30 p.m. on March 9, a small dark-colored sedan struck a pedestrian in the 1000 block of North Thompson Street.

The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the vehicle fled the scene and was last seen heading east on West Grace Street.

Anyone with information to assist in this hit-and-run investigation is asked to call Detective J. DeBoard at (804) 646-1709 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

