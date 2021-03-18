‘She’s right there by my side:’ Cancer survivor celebrates 43 years of marriage

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond couple is celebrating 43 years of marriage, a time full of love, hope and strength.
Bruce and Cleo Hill met when they were kids. They lived near each other in the city.
“I baked a cake with my Easy Bake oven, and he told me he was going to marry me because it tasted good,” said Cleo Hill.
The recipe turned into decades of love. After they spent years apart, Cleo’s brother brought the couple back together.
On Mar. 18, 1978, they tied the knot and started their life together. They had two kids and four grandchildren.
Within the last 10 years, Bruce has faced several medical challenges.
In 2012, Bruce was diagnosed with multiple myeloma. He beat it in 2013 and was in remission until he was diagnosed with prostate cancer.
In 2019, he beat prostate cancer. However, his multiple myeloma came back that same year.
After more than a year of chemotherapy, Bruce’s doctor recommended him for a stem cell treatment.
On Mar. 3, 2021, he was admitted to the VCU Massey Cancer Center for his treatment.
Sixteen days later, on his 43rd wedding anniversary, Bruce was released from the hospital to be by his wife’s side.
“God has blessed me,” he said. “I’m blessed.”
A sign of strength that has shown Bruce and Cleo that love conquers all.
“I saw his strength and it gave me strength,” said Cleo.
“She didn’t have to stick with me, but she did that,” said Bruce. “All this time, she’s right there by my side.”
For the next two weeks, Bruce will have follow-up appointments for his cancer treatment. He also said there’s a possibility he could get a blood transfusion.
