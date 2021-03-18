Severe Weather Awareness Week: Dangers of flooding

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Flooding. It’s a scene we have seen across central Virginia one too many times over the past few years.
We have set records for the most amount of rain and clinched two out of the top five wettest years in the past three years alone.
So, it’s no surprise. Flooding is a dangerous threat, and it happens to be one of the top killers in weather-related deaths.
Flash flooding can develop slowly or quickly, without warning, depending on the storm system. If heavy rain is in our First Alert forecast and your neighborhood is prone to flash flooding, make sure you and your family have a plan in place and know a safe location to go to in case you need to evacuate.
A warning means a flood is imminent or occurring. Also, be prepared for when your area is placed in a Flash Flood Watch. A watch means that conditions are favorable for flooding.
Now, if you find yourself in a car during a heavy rain event, stay off bridges. And if you see a flooded roadway, don’t drive through it. Remember, you don’t know if the pavement underneath the water has given way or just how deep the water could be.
One foot of water will move your car. Only six inches of water will sweep you up off your feet. Turn around, don’t drown.
Be sure to stay up to date with our First Alert forecasts, so you can keep you and your family better prepared as we approach the spring and summer seasons in central Virginia.
