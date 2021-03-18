Police investigating crash on I-95 South in Hanover

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating a crash on I-95 in Hanover County.
At 6:01 a.m. on March 18, Virginia State Police responded to a crash on I-95 near Route 656 East Exit 86A.
According to the investigation, a 2007 Toyota Tacoma was in the left lane traveling south.
The Tacoma lost control in heavy rain, and went to the right striking a tractor-trailer with double trailers in the left-center lane; the rearmost trailer overturned.
The Tacoma then ran off the road to the left and struck the jersey wall.
No injuries are reported.
The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.