Over 1,600 COVID-19 cases reported in 24 hours | Positivity rate remains at 5.5%

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Health Department reported 602,182 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia, a 1,632 case increase in the past 24 hours.
The health department is also reporting 10,092 deaths and 25,711 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
A total of 6,273,145 PCR tests have been given throughout the state. The 7-day PCR testing positivity rate remains 5.5%.
VDH uses the number of new cases per 100,000 population to describe new infections, not positive tests per 100,000 population because some people will be tested more than once.
Seventeen new outbreaks were reported Friday. The total number of outbreaks is 2,778.
A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 67,711 cases associated with the outbreaks.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 24,731 cases, 827 hospitalizations, 384 deaths
- Henrico: 22,390 cases, 943 hospitalizations, 561 deaths
- Richmond: 15,340 cases, 738 hospitalizations, 234 deaths
- Hanover: 7,007 cases, 255 hospitalizations, 144 deaths
- Petersburg: 3,399 cases, 143 hospitalizations, 74 deaths
- Goochland: 1,270 cases, 46 hospitalizations, 20 deaths
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day. See the full daily summary and breakdown here.
