Northumberland County man dies in RTV wreck
RTV accident (Source: Virginia State Police)
By Adrianna Hargrove | March 18, 2021 at 12:38 PM EDT - Updated March 18 at 12:38 PM

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A Northumberland County man died in an RTV wreck.

At 11:47 p.m. on March 17, Virginia State Police responded to a crash on Route 636 (Newmans Neck Road) near Route 794 (Fountain Gate Road.)

According to the investigation, a 2012 Kubota RTV 400ci was traveling east on Newmans Neck Road when it ran off the road to the right and overturned.

Kenneth D Kirk, 54, of Heathsville Va., was the driver. He was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected. Kirk succumbed to his injuries on the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

