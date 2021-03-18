Northumberland County man dies in RTV wreck

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A Northumberland County man died in an RTV wreck.
At 11:47 p.m. on March 17, Virginia State Police responded to a crash on Route 636 (Newmans Neck Road) near Route 794 (Fountain Gate Road.)
According to the investigation, a 2012 Kubota RTV 400ci was traveling east on Newmans Neck Road when it ran off the road to the right and overturned.
Kenneth D Kirk, 54, of Heathsville Va., was the driver. He was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected. Kirk succumbed to his injuries on the scene.
The investigation is ongoing.
