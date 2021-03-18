Newest location for COVID-19 vaccine clinic unveiled in Richmond’s southside

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Celebration Church on Richmond’s southside will be the newest location to get a COVID-19 vaccine shot.
“We are really committed to offering vaccinations in southside to improve access,” Amy Popovich, RHHD Nurse Manager said.
Starting next week, the appointment-only clinic will be held one day a week for now and has a capacity for up to 1,000 shots per day.
“To get to the north side to get to Richmond international raceway, to get to Arthur Ashe Boulevard and Arthur Ashe Center, that’s a difficult commute for so many of our residents,” Mike Jones, Richmond City Council said.
Richmond City Councilor Mike Jones says getting a large clinic like this in a place where 45-percent of the city’s residents live, south of the river, is the right thing to do.
“I think it’s awesome. I think it shows equity in action. Everyone wants to be equitable until it’s that time to actually put it to practice,” Jones said.
Thursday, the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts held a virtual update on vaccine progress. They’ve been able to increase daily shots in arms at the center from 1,000 to 1,400. The Richmond Raceway clinic saw its largest turnout last week with 7,000 shots.
Richmond and Henrico health workers are still working through group 1B and won’t move to group 1C until April.
“We as a metropolitan area have a larger population than some of the rural areas within the state. We also evaluate our pre-registration form, you know, how many folks are still in line for that,” Popovich said.
20% of the population in Richmond and Henrico have received their first dose of vaccine. 10% of the population is considered fully vaccinated.
“We will be evaluating those similar factors as we head into March and early April, especially and as we’re hoping, anticipating more vaccine as well,” Popovich said.
Another vaccine clinic is set to open at the end of this month. While an exact location isn’t being revealed just yet, we do know it will be in Eastern Henrico and in the Varina area.
