Hanover teacher finalist for top nationwide award

HANOVER Co., Va. (WWBT) - A Hanover County Public Schools teacher is one of four finalists in Virginia for an award regarded as the country’s top honor for math and science teachers.
Whitney Wells-Cornfield teaches 5th grade at South Anna Elementary school.
She’s up for the 2020 Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching.
The award recognizes educators who have deep knowledge of the subjects and the ability to motivate their students in those areas.
“I am humbled and honored to be a finalist for this award,” she said. “A teacher is only as effective as the team that surrounds her and I’m grateful that I get to shine some light on the many people that constitute my team. In my eyes, I am sharing this award with my fifth grade colleagues, the ITRT at my school, my school administration, the HCPS math team, and my family. I have an incredible support network.”
