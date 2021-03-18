Hand sanitizer donated to 4 Prince George County Schools

PRINCE GEORGE Co., Va. (WWBT) - Four Prince George County Schools were given several gallons of hand sanitizer from Cintas Corporation, a national workplace and safety supplies provider.
L.L. Beazley Elementary, South Elementary, William A. Walton Elementary and Prince George High School were each given 12 gallons of hand sanitizer.
The donations were delivered by Cintas First Aid and Safety’s Justin Pines, who said the donations were a way to give back to the school division where his aunt has taught for more than 30 years and support the campus while they learn in-person.
“I felt companies like ours should step in to make sure that our students, faculty and staff are safe because these students are our future,” said Pines, who serves in Cintas’ Management Trainee Program said. “The teachers here are on the frontline and they, along with the students need to be safe when at school, so we are happy to help support Prince George County Public Schools in this way.”
The hand sanitizer will be used throughout the schools and help enhance the current supply the schools have.
“We sincerely appreciate the continued support from our community as we all come together to respond to the extraordinary circumstances presented to us due to COVID-19,” Division Superintendent Dr. Lisa Pennycuff said. “We thank Cintas and Mr. Pines for their generous donation of hand sanitizer to our schools, which will support our efforts to keep everyone safe while on campus at our schools.”
