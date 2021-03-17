Forecast: A rainy day, with thunderstorms later in the day

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Rain is likely, severe storms are possible after 4pm.
THURSDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for severe storms possible, especially in Southern VA. Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Strong to Severe thunderstorm threat mainly after 4pm through 10pm. Lows in the mid 40s, highs lower 60s. (Rain Chance: 90%)
FRIDAY: Cloudy and COLD with light rain likely at times. Rain could mix with snow during the day. No snow accumulation expected. Lows upper 30s, highs in the mid 40s (Rain chance 70%).
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and cool for late March. Lows in the upper 20s, highs near 50.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Very cold early morning. Lows in upper 20s, high mid 50s.
MONDAY. Partly sunny. Lows in the lower to mid 30s, highs upper 50s.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Lows upper 30s, highs lower 60s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny. Lows lower 40s, highs mid to upper 60s.
