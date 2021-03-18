Dept. of Wildlife Resources warns of cold water temperatures

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Even as the weather gets warmer, the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources is warning outdoor enthusiasts that water temperatures remain dangerously low.
DWR said that until the summer, you should expect water temperatures to be much colder than the air temperatures.
Officials said you should dress for the water temperature and wear a life jacket.
“Wearing a life jacket is critical should you fall into cold water. Your body’s first reflex is to gasp for air, which increases the chance of drowning, especially if you are not wearing a life jacket,” DWR said.
The National Weather Service has weather conditions and a marine forecast on its website.
