Convicted Louisa County sex offender sentenced after violating probation

LOUISA Co., Va. (WWBT) - Louisa County Commonwealth’s Attorney, Rusty McGuire, announced that convicted sex offender Richard Shaffer will be going back to prison.
Shaffer, 33, of Charlottesville, was sentenced on March 4, 2011, in Louisa County for sexual abuse of a toddler and 15 counts of possession of child pornography.
The Department of Corrections (DOC) released Shaffer in July 2020, and he was eligible for review for civil commitment as a sexually violent predator.
Shaffer was not committed and moved to Charlottesville once he was released.
Due to not having a stable residence after his release, the DOC paid for a hotel room for Shaffer, according to the Louisa County Commonwealth’s Attorney. While staying at the hotel room, Shaffer was jobless.
On Feb. 4, Shaffer’s probation officer made a surprise visit to Shaffer’s hotel room and discovered a cell phone that was unknown to the probation officer.
The commonwealth’s attorney says the probation officer discovered the following that violated the terms of Shaffer’s probation:
- An unregistered Facebook account
- Photos of the original victim in the 2011 case
- Evidence that Shaffer had actively sought child pornography on the Internet
According to the probation officer, during a previous visit, Shaffer had wiped information off of the phone that was known to probation.
Failure of sex offenders such as Shaffer to register social media accounts is a felony offense.
Judge John Cullen sentenced Shaffer to 4 years in prison for the violations.
On Shaffer going back to prison, McGuire said: “There is so much wrong with this case. We told the judge 10 years ago that Shaffer would be a continued threat to children and sadly we were correct. Our citizens also have a right to know how much taxpayer money is being spent to house sex offenders in hotels where families often stay with small children. I thought the only time people needed to check the sex offender registry was before they moved to a new neighborhood, but now I am recommending you check the registry before you stay at any hotel in Virginia.”
