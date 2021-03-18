AG Herring dedicates NoHateVA resource to rise of anti-Asian hate, violence

“This rise in violence and hate against Asian Americans must stop. This kind of intimidation, discrimination, and even violence is meant to spread fear in the hearts of vulnerable communities, and to make our friends, neighbors, and family members feel like they are different, or unwelcome. We cannot stand by and allow it to continue to happen,” Attorney General Herring said. “We must make it clear that we are all Virginians, and we are all part of our Virginia family, no matter what you look like, where you come from, how you worship, or whom you love. I stand with the AAPI community and I will continue to do everything in my power to protect them and put a stop to this hate and violence.”