AG Herring dedicates NoHateVA resource to rise of anti-Asian hate, violence

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Attorney General Mark R. Herring has dedicated his NoHateVA resource to focus on the rise of anti-Asian hate and violence.
Stop AAPI Hate reported nearly 3,800 incidents of hate, abuse, and discrimination against Asian Americans have been reported since March 2020, though the true number is likely higher, as incidents of hate, abuse, and discrimination are often underreported.
Stop AAPI is a national coalition dedicated to documenting and stopping anti-Asian hate and discrimination.
“This rise in violence and hate against Asian Americans must stop. This kind of intimidation, discrimination, and even violence is meant to spread fear in the hearts of vulnerable communities, and to make our friends, neighbors, and family members feel like they are different, or unwelcome. We cannot stand by and allow it to continue to happen,” Attorney General Herring said. “We must make it clear that we are all Virginians, and we are all part of our Virginia family, no matter what you look like, where you come from, how you worship, or whom you love. I stand with the AAPI community and I will continue to do everything in my power to protect them and put a stop to this hate and violence.”
NoHateVA has resources to help Virginians keep themselves and their communities safe from anti-Asian hate, discrimination or violence, and also has ways for all Virginians to support victims if they witness an act of hate, discrimination or violence.
Victims or witnesses of hate, discrimination or violence can access NoHateVA for advice on documenting and report such violence.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.