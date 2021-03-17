Wednesday Forecast: Staying cloudy but warming up

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A cloudy but decent day today with potential severe weather on tap for Thursday
WEDNESDAY: Cloudy morning with a little afternoon clearing. The best weather day of the week. High: 62
THURSDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for severe storms possible, especially in Southern VA. Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Strong to Severe thunderstorm threat mainly after 4pm through 10pm. Lows in the mid 40s, highs lower 60s. (Rain Chance: 90%)
FRIDAY: Cloudy with light rain likely at times. Colder again. Rain could mix with snow during the day. No snow accumulation expected. Lows near 40, highs in the mid 40s (Rain chance 70%).
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and cool for late March. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in low 50s
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in upper 20s, high around 60
MONDAY. Partly sunny. Lows in the lower 30s, highs lower 60s.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Lows mid 30s, highs mid 60s.
