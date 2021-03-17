VDH expanding list of those eligible for Phase 1b vaccines

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/VDH Release) - The Virginia Department of Health has announced Federal Retail Pharmacy partners will expand within Phase 1b to offer vaccines to people who are 16-64 with high-risk medical conditions, as well as frontline essential workers, including:
- Police, Fire, and Hazmat
- Corrections and homeless shelters
- Food and Agriculture (including veterinarians)
- Manufacturing
- Grocery stores (including farmers’ market food vendors)
- Public transit (including rideshare drivers)
- Mail carriers (USPS and private)
- Officials needed to maintain continuity of government (including judges and public facing judicial workers)
- Clergy/faith leaders
- Janitorial/cleaning
The expansion follows the state’s announcement this week that some Virginia communities are moving from Phase 1b to Phase 1c.
There are more than 300 pharmacies currently receiving vaccines within this federal program, which has the ability to expand to more than 1,000 pharmacies across Virginia. Pharmacy expansion is based on equitable and fair access, demand, and supply, according to VDH.
People who are interested in getting vaccinated at a local pharmacy may visit VaccineFinder.org to find eligible pharmacy locations, hours, phone numbers and scheduling links, where available. While many pharmacies have continued to work directly with the health departments to vaccinate vulnerable populations, some pharmacies have online scheduling for vaccine appointments.
VDH urges everyone who lives or works in Virginia to pre-register at vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (TTY users dial 7-1-1). Additional languages are available.
