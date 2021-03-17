Saxon Shoes details the struggle of staying open during a pandemic

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The pandemic has taken an undeniable toll on businesses of all backgrounds, including staples like Saxon’s Shoes. The company has been in business since 1953 and owner, Gary Weiner, said it’s been one of the most difficult challenges they have ever faced.
“Our seasonal apparel was like a kiss of death for us,” said Weiner. “There was no weddings, no Easter, no graduations, no proms, no homecomings and what would people need shoes for except for some slippers or athletic shoes?”
Like so many, Saxon Shoes had to make adjustments. They started to sell their shoes curbside, furloughed their employees, and had a massive push to their online sales. However, Weiner said this can only go so far.
“We would come in the store and we would look at things and realize that we can’t do anything, can’t sell anything,” said Weiner. “I know too many people who had to close their businesses because of something similar.”
A year into the pandemic and the company is recovering. There are now social distancing signs throughout the store, lines marked on the ground for where people can stand. People are again shopping in their stores, but the changes made because of the pandemic are still seen and deeply felt.
“If it wasn’t for the incredible support we felt throughout Richmond and Fredericksburg, this could have been very different,” said Weiner. “The playbook and rules are always changing, we had to learn to adapt or we had to close.”
Saxon Shoes are open at all of their locations and encourage shopping while wearing a mask. If you wish to continue shopping while online you can do so HERE.
