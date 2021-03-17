RFD: Man pulled from burning home dies of injuries

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Fire Department said the man firefighters pulled from a burning home in the city’s south side has died due to his injuries.
The fire started just before 10 p.m. Tuesday night at a home in the 2200 block of Royall Ave.
When crews arrived, they saw smoke in the area.
Richmond fire crews say they rescued a man and began CPR.
He was taken to the hospital, where he died due to his injuries.
The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.
Firefighters were able to get the fire under control just before 11 p.m.
No other injuries were reported.
Investigators have determined that the kitchen fire was caused by discarded smoking materials.
