Richmond police identify man killed in Hull Street Road shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police have identified the man killed in the shooting that happened on Hull Street Road on Tuesday.
Police were called around 1:47 p.m. to the 5700 block of Hull Street Road for the report of random gunfire.
Then around 1:58 p.m., Marquez Warden, a man in his 20s, was dropped off at the hospital.
Officers said he had a gunshot wound and died at the hospital.
The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.
Detectives determined that Warden was in the Hull Street Road area when the call for random gunfire occurred.
Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective P. Mansfield at (804) 646-6996 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
