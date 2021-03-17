Richmond police to hold community walk through Fairfield neighborhood

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond police officers and community leaders will hold a community walk through the Fairfield neighborhood on March 18.
During the walk, officers will speak with community members about their safety concerns and what they would like to see from the department.
“We want residents to know that we are here to help and keep them safe,” said Lt. Mark Sims. “We hope to bring awareness of the recent violence and drug use in the community and provide resources to neighbors.”
The walk will start at 2:30 p.m.
