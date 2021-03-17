Richmond-Henrico Health Districts make vaccine registration easier for seniors

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond-Henrico Health District has made COVID-19 vaccine registration easier for seniors.
Seniors will no longer have to wait for an email or phone call to schedule a vaccination appointment.
They can now call the RHHD COVID-19 hotline at 804-205-3501 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to schedule an appointment directly.
RHHD is now opening up phone lines to make the process easier for seniors in our area who have not yet received their COVID-19 vaccine.
“We’ve heard from frustrated seniors who have missed our calls that it’s not sustainable for them to live their lives right next to their telephone,” Amy Popovich, Nurse Manager at RHHD said. “We’re hopeful that cutting out some steps in the registration process helps us vaccinate more seniors and makes the process easier for everyone.”
Anyone interested in a COVID-19 vaccine who is not a senior should pre-register by clicking here or calling 877-VAX-IN-VA and wait until they are contacted for an appointment.
Seniors ages 65 and older can only schedule an appointment due to limited staff capacity and vaccine supply.
