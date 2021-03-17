Richmond firefighters rescue man from burning home

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond firefighters rescued a man from a burning home in the city’s south side.
The fire started just before 10 p.m. Tuesday night at a home in the 2200 block of Royall Ave.
When crews arrived, they saw smoke in the area.
Richmond fire crews say the rescued a man and began CPR.
He was taken to the hospital, his condition is not yet known.
Firefighters were able to get the fire under control just before 11 p.m.
No other injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
