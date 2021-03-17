Police: Man charged with rape of 12-year-old girl he met through social media

Roger Brownwell (Source: Fredericksburg Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom | March 17, 2021 at 3:46 PM EDT - Updated March 17 at 3:46 PM

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Fredericksburg police said a man has been charged with the rape of a 12-year-old girl he met through social media.

Police said that on Jan. 14, a mother reported that she believed her daughter was having sexual relations with an adult.

A detective then identified Roger Brownwell, 23, of Woodbridge, as the suspect.

During the investigation, police found “Brownwell met the victim on a social media platform and snuck into the juvenile’s home at night to have sexual relations on two occasions.”

Warrants were obtained on March 9 and Prince William County Police Department served Brownwell with warrants for felony rape and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

He is being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

