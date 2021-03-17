‘Our humanity is shining’: Virtual prayer vigil, fundraising event scheduled for injured Henrico football player

HENRICO Co., Va. (WWBT) - A Henrico family is seeing just how far reaching the support goes for their loved one who fractured his neck during a football game on Friday.
A virtual prayer vigil and fundraising event is scheduled for Wednesday night at Rising Mt. Zion Baptist Church for Henrico High School Senior Samar Lemons.
The goal – to have at least 1,000 people donate $17 each for #17 on the 17th day March.
“So we can raise $17,000 for the family for his recovery,” said Rev. Roscoe D. Cooper III, the organizer.
There is a long road of recovery ahead for Lemons.
During Friday’s football game, the 18-year-old fractured his neck, leaving him nearly immobile. But that injury isn’t stopping the family and community.
“We’re believing by faith and praying tonight that God will make a miracle happen and that he will walk again, and he’ll be able to live his life,” Cooper said.
The three-sport athlete has hopes of attending ODU this fall and enlisting in the Army after that.
“This young man represents the best of Henrico, the best of his family,” Cooper said.
While the family does not attend Rising Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Cooper, who is the Pastor at Rising Mt. Zion Baptist and a Henrico School Board Member felt compelled to organize an event.
“I have three sons and my heart bleeds for him, his mother, his family, and for our community,” he said. “Our community is affected because he’s a member of our community.”
The community and beyond has come together to show their support. A GoFundMe has raised more than $70,000 in a few days.
“It says that the basic fundamental principal is humanity; that our humanity is shining,” Cooper said.
In an update posted on the GoFundMe website Wednesday, it said Lemons had a little movement his arms.
“I tell my congregation all the time every day is a gift and we ought to cherish that gift, we ought to reverence that gift, we ought to respect that gift,” Cooper said. “This just reiterates the fact that nothing is promised, not even later today.”
The virtual prayer vigil is scheduled to start at 5:17 p.m. and will be broadcast via the church’s Facebook page due to COVID-19 safety measures.
Several people are expected to speak during this vigil including Lemons’ mother, his football coach, faith leaders, and school officials including HCPS Superintendent Dr. Amy Cashwell.
This is a developing story, check back later for updates.
