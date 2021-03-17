News to Know for March 17: New mass vaccine center at VSU; Child shot, killed in Richmond; Cloudy, but will warm up

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a quick look at our top headlines before you start your day!
A cloudy but decent day today with potential severe weather on tap for Thursday.
Cloudy morning with a little afternoon clearing. The best weather day of the week. High: 62.
Police said a death investigation is underway after a child under the age of 13 was shot and killed in Richmond on Tuesday.
The child was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries but was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
Detectives said they are not looking for any suspects at this time.
The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.
Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective G. Bailey at (804) 646-6743 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
The attacks began around 5 p.m. when five people were shot at Young’s Asian Massage Parlor in a strip mall near a rural area in Acworth, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) north of Atlanta, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Capt. Jay Baker said. Around 5:50 p.m., police in the Buckhead neighborhood of Atlanta, responding to a call of a robbery in progress, found three women dead from apparent gunshot wounds at Gold Spa.
While they were at that scene, they learned of a call reporting shots fired at another spa across the street, Aromatherapy Spa, and found a woman who appeared to have been shot dead inside the business. South Korea’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement Wednesday that its diplomats in Atlanta have confirmed from police that four of the victims who died were women of Korean descent.
Baker said the suspect, Robert Aaron Long, of Woodstock, was taken into custody in Crisp County, about 150 miles (240 kilometers) south of Atlanta.
The killings came amid a recent wave of attacks against Asian Americans that coincided with the spread of the coronavirus across the United States.
State and health officials say the center will be available for residents living within Chesterfield, Colonial Heights and the Crater Health District, which serves areas from Petersburg and Hopewell all the way down to Emporia.
The Pfizer vaccine will be administered at the center and people will be able to schedule their appointments for the second dose at the location.
This center is organized by the Virginia Department of Emergency Management and the Virginia Department of Health in consultation with local health districts and local governments.
Officials say they’re starting out with a goal to vaccinate 3,000 people a day at the facility, eventually increasing to 6,000.
Some Virginia health districts will be starting to vaccinate those eligible in Phase 1c this week.
The Virginia Department of Health said that all health districts will move into this phase in the coming weeks.
“The decision to move from one phase to the next is made in coordination with local and state health officials and is dependent upon a variety of factors. Before moving to 1c, local health departments must have made strong efforts to reach all those eligible in 1a and 1b populations, particularly communities that have been disproportionately impacted, such as communities of color,” VDH said.
Phase 1c includes additional essential workers, including those in energy, construction, food services and other fields. You can find a full breakdown of eligibility, HERE.
Some Americans are spending their COVID-19 relief stimulus money from the Biden administration, while others will have to wait a bit longer to get theirs.
It takes some banks a few days to process checks.
The stimulus payments, worth up to $1,400 per person, were part of President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package signed last week.
The city of Richmond will be launching an updated version of RVA311, which is the city’s current customer service and response system.
The update will take place on March 17 and will include improvements to the online citizen portal and completely new mobile apps.
With the new web portal, residents can view requests citywide, in their council district or in their neighborhood.
Residents can download the next-generation RVA311 mobile app in the App Store or on Google Play.
