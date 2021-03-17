Juvenile, man charged following police chase

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police said a juvenile and man were charged following a police chase.
Around 11:45 a.m., officers say a vehicle driving recklessly at Coles Street and Richmond Highway.
Police said the vehicle did not stop and a chase started.
During the chase, officers said they saw a large amount of narcotics and a firearm being thrown out the window.
Chesterfield and state police also helped in the chase.
Around 12:48 p.m., the vehicle stopped at Joplin Avenue and Harwood Street.
Police said one juvenile was charged with felony attempt to elude and the passenger, Tobias Smith, was charged with several firearm and narcotics-related felonies.
