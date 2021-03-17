Huguenot Volunteer Fire Department firefighter dies of cancer

POWHATAN, Va. (WWBT) - The Huguenot Volunteer Fire Department is mourning a firefighter who died of cancer.
The fire department posted on Facebook that Mike Lecik died after a two-year battle with the disease.
“Throughout his battle Mike remained positive, humble, and thankful – his drive to be healthy again was palpable to those around him,” the department said in the post.
The department said Lecik was a United States Air Force veteran, an Assistant Fire Chief with the US Department of Defense and a former Assistant Chief at the Huguenot Volunteer Fire Department.
“More than any of those things, Mike was fiercely in love with his wife Tiffany and incredibly proud of his three girls, Amery, Aubrey, and Addy,” the post went on to say.
Funeral arrangements are being made.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.