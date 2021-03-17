Hanover superintendent, students celebrate 104-year-old Ashland woman’s birthday

ASHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - The superintendent of Hanover County Public Schools and some of Hanover County’s students joined to wish a resident of Ashland a happy birthday!
Helen Gilliam, 104, of Ashland, lives across the street from the Hanover School Board Office and John M. Gandy Elementary School.
Gilliam turned 104-years-old on March 17.
In attendance were Hanover County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Michael Gill and students from Gandy Elementary School.
