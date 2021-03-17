GRTC: 62nd COVID-19 case reported amongst employees

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The GRTC has confirmed the 62nd employee has tested positive for COVID-19. This case is the first since Feb. 24 and the only active case currently.
The employee was last at GRTC on March 13 and had public-facing duties.
The employee is in quarantine at home.
As positive cases are identified, GRTC proactively notifies, quarantines, and tests for any possible contact.
This process is in accordance with guidance provided by the Virginia Department of Health.
