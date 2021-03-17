The Greek alphabet will no longer be used to name tropical storms, hurricanes

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In a major change for future hurricane seasons, the Greek alphabet will no longer be used to name tropical systems in the Atlantic basin.
Historically, the Greek alphabet was used if the National Hurricane Center ran out of tropical storm/hurricane names in a given year. It was used in 2020 during the most active year on record.
The World Meteorological Organization voted to eliminate use of the Greek alphabet in future seasons because it created potential confusion. Two of the Greek alphabet letters (Iota, Eta) are being retired because of the destruction they caused in 2020 (this is essentially a moot point since the Greek alphabet will not be used in future seasons). Dorian (2019) and Laura will also be retired for the same reason.
The National Hurricane Center uses a list of hurricane names that rotates every 6 years. That list will not change (except that Dorian and Laura will be replaced by Dexter and Leah).
Starting in 2021, a supplemental list of names will be used in the event we run out of hurricane names in a given year.
