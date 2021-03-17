Federal stimulus money set to help live entertainment venues

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Live entertainment venues in Central Virginia have been closed for the better part of a year now. The pandemic destroyed that industry due to gathering limits and safety protocols. But now, as we begin to rebound, those businesses don’t want to be left behind again.
Step inside The Broadberry and it’s like it’s 2020 all over again. The live entertainment music venue on Broad Street in Richmond shut its doors one year ago.
“In my perfect world everyone that worked here on March 14, 2020 will be rehired again the moment we can,” said Lucas Fritz, The Broadberry owner.
Fritz says making those hires can only be done with help from the federal government because they were largely left out of last year’s stimulus package.
In December, separate aid, to the tune of $900 billion, was approved, but the money hasn’t shown up yet.
“While we are extremely thankful that the government put these funds together and included it, it’s been very frustrating that no funds have been disseminated to any venue,” said Fritz.
Frtiz hopes that won’t be the case with the latest federal stimulus package, The American Rescue Plan. This one puts a sharp focus on small businesses and grants.
“That’s where most Americans work. You know, most Americans work in a small business,” said Gina Raimondo, U.S. Secretary of Commerce.
The U.S. secretary of commerce estimates about 400,000 small businesses closed due to the pandemic. She’s hopeful the $1.2 billion set aside for venue operators will change that trend.
“Music venues, entertainment venues closed, boarded up. It’s time to reopen and that’s what these grants are for,” said Secretary Raimondo.
Virginia is getting $3.8 billion from the feds with another three billion going directly to localities.
The governor and general assembly will have to work together to make sure the funds go to those still struggling one year later.
“It will allow us to focus on those parts of our economy like hotels, like restaurants, the leisure industry. Those who have been most significantly hit,” said Aubrey Layne, Virginia Secretary of Finance.
Best case scenario the funds are freed up this summer. But there are still monies from the first stimulus set to be used.
